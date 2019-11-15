William K. O’brien Sells 9,397 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRTU opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 102.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 89.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

