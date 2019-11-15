WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,694. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,094,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $150,775.00. 56.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2,457.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,374,000 after acquiring an additional 341,619 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

