Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 259.24 ($3.39) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.94. The firm has a market cap of $322.87 million and a PE ratio of 7.58.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

