Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) versus China Telecom (OTCMKTS:CHA) Head-To-Head Survey

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Windstream alerts:

Windstream has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -66.61% N/A -8.33% China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Windstream does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windstream and China Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million N/A N/A China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.58 $3.20 billion $3.81 10.30

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windstream and China Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A China Telecom 2 0 3 0 2.20

China Telecom has a consensus price target of $53.90, indicating a potential upside of 37.32%. Given China Telecom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Windstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Telecom beats Windstream on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.