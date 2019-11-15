Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Top Pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,622.50 ($47.33).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,819 ($49.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,745.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,538.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,667 ($34.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,960 ($51.74).

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

