Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319,326 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.