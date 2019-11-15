Workday Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Bracelin expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.57. 63,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,583. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.37.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.