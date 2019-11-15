Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.