Workiva (NYSE:WK) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WK. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

WK stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,147. Workiva has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

