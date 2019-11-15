Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 925 ($12.09). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 999.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 917.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

