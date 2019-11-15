WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $117,909.00 and approximately $646.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.55 or 0.06988328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,411,935 tokens. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

