Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.25) on Friday. Wynnstay Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617.50 ($8.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 570.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80.

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.