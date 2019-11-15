Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) Insider Acquires £13,988.80 in Stock

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) insider Charles McGurin bought 43,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £13,988.80 ($18,278.84).

XPD stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Friday. Xpediator PLC has a one year low of GBX 19.24 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 56.60 ($0.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.

Get Xpediator alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.