XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp Sells 150,000 Shares

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XPO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $83.64. 82,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

