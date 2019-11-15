Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Up 29.4% in October

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 834,400 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $110,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,615,535. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,827,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

