Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Purchases C$27,500.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

Gordon Bowerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Gordon Bowerman purchased 28,500 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00.

TSE:YGR traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.18. 108,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,318. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YGR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

