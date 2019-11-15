Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 269,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,354. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

