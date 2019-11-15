Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Yirendai had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of YRD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 806,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,880. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.51.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.