YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

YNGN traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,238 ($16.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

Get YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 alerts:

About YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.