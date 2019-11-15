YY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Nomura

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price raised by Nomura from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.01.

NASDAQ YY traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 843,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 214.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in YY by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in YY during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

