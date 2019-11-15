Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.11 Million

Brokerages expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce $70.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $287.42 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $296.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Several brokerages have commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $150,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,732.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 80.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 381,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 306.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 170.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

