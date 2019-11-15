Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.97 Million

Analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to announce $973.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $982.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.70 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BF.B shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

BF.B stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

