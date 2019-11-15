Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 780,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,235. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

