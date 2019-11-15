Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $213.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.90 million and the highest is $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $177.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $779.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 550,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

