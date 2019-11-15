Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $1.45. Lear reported earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

