Zacks: Analysts Expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 329,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,563,237.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,129,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,831,245. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,103 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FGL by 11.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FGL during the second quarter valued at $17,712,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FGL by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FGL by 133.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,241. FGL has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

