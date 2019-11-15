Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 2,216,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.