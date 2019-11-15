Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PATK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,683. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.