Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, G.Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 663.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 61.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $170.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $174.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

