Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 209,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

