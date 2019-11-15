Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 8,068,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,526 shares of company stock worth $8,284,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

