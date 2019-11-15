Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.00 Target Price for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $19.07. 30,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,250. The company has a market cap of $280.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

