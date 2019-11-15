Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BATRK traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,428. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 277.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 113,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

