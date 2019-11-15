Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,322. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

