Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,145 shares of company stock valued at $583,165. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

