Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

