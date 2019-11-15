Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.