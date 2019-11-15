Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Hold

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 29,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

