Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to “Hold”

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

