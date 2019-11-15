Zacks: Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti’s rating score has improved by 12.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $154.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ubiquiti an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $188.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 265.08% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

