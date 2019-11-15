Zacks: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XPEL an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XPEL stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.16% of XPEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 367,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.