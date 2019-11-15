Zacks: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XPEL an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XPEL stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.16% of XPEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 367,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $15.13.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.