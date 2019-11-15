Zebi 24-Hour Volume Tops $91,245.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $731,191.00 and approximately $91,245.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00241725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.01459538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00140697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 306,354,490 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, Koinex, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

