Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, AirSwap and Kyber Network. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, BitMart, OOOBTC, BitForex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Gate.io, Koinex, Tokenomy, DEx.top, WazirX, BiteBTC, Binance, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinhub, Korbit, DragonEX, DDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit, AirSwap, Zebpay, FCoin, Coinone, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

