Zipper Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $4.82 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000952 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001472 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

