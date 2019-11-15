Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Kristin C. Peck Sells 11,500 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,347. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.