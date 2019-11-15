Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZMTP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 23,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zoom Telephonics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

