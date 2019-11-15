Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 350 price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 367.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

