-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.26). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 1,605,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

