$0.93 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 199,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,102,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096,455 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in EnPro Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,372,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281,659 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $64.05. 69,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $75.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

