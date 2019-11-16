0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,714.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.01455161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00143716 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

